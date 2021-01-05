Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Georgia voters head to polls to determine balance of power on tense Capitol Hill
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 5, 2021 10:58 am EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 11:14 am EST
A voter casts their ballot in Georgia's Senate runoff election on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Voters in Georgia have shattered turnout records as they decide who will hold the balance of power on Capitol Hill.
Nearly 3.1 million people have already cast ballots in today’s two Senate run-off elections — about 40 per cent of the state’s registered voters.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock appear to be in dead heats with Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Just one Republican win would deny Democrats a key prize: control of the legislative branch, which would clear the path for president-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.
In the national capital, tensions are mounting as supporters of Donald Trump prepare to protest the results of November’s presidential election.
U.S. lawmakers will meet Wednesday to certify those results — a process a number of Republican members of Congress have vowed to oppose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}