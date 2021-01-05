Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor trailers
by News Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2021 5:41 am EST
An early morning collision on Jan. 5 involving two transport trucks on the eastbound 401 resulted in a driver being taken to hospital with serious injuries. (Photo/OPP) Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two commercial transport trucks collided on the 401 early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a tractor trailer was parked in the right shoulder of the eastbound express lanes under the overpass at Allen Road. Around 1 a.m. a second truck came along and crashed into the first truck.
The second truck was travelling along the highway when it struck a bull nose and ended up riding up a bridge abutment.
The driver of the second truck has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. It took crews approximately an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage upon arrival.
Eastbound express lanes of the 401 remain closed from east of highway 400 to Allen Road.
Major Collison investigation #Hwy401. 2 commercial transport trucks involved. Critical injures. Highway closed from 401eb express lanes east of highway 400 to Allen rd. Clean up underway. ^td pic.twitter.com/BYIXaaTJPn