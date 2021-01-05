Loading articles...

Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor trailers

An early morning collision on Jan. 5 involving two transport trucks on the eastbound 401 resulted in a driver being taken to hospital with serious injuries. (Photo/OPP) Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two commercial transport trucks collided on the 401 early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a tractor trailer was parked in the right shoulder of the eastbound express lanes under the overpass at Allen Road. Around 1 a.m. a second truck came along and crashed into the first truck.

The second truck was travelling along the highway when it struck a bull nose and ended up riding up a bridge abutment.

The driver of the second truck has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. It took crews approximately an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage upon arrival.

Eastbound express lanes of the 401 remain closed from east of highway 400 to Allen Road.

