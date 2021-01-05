Loading articles...

Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU: report

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 9:27 pm EST

Dr. Dre attends the hand and footprint ceremony honoring record producer Quincy Jones at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Music mogul Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and is currently in the ICU in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

He is reportedly lucid and stable.

Dr. Dre is a co-founding member of trailblazing hip hop group N.W.A., a solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment.

The six-time Grammy winner also founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Lovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music.

Ice Cube, also a member of N.W.A., tweeted on Tuesday asking fans to “send your love and prayers” to Dr. Dre.

