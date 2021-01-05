Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU: report

Music mogul Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and is currently in the ICU in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

He is reportedly lucid and stable.

Dr. Dre is a co-founding member of trailblazing hip hop group N.W.A., a solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment.

The six-time Grammy winner also founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Lovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music.

Ice Cube, also a member of N.W.A., tweeted on Tuesday asking fans to “send your love and prayers” to Dr. Dre.