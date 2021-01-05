Loading articles...

Data suggests Canada is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than peers

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 6:42 am EST

Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Speed up immunizations – that’s the message from some doctors in Canada – as no province has administered more than 50 percent of the COVID-19 doses it has received so far.

Data compiled from the COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group reveals the country is administering vaccines at a slower pace than some of its peer countries.

Israel, Britain, the United States and Germany have all inoculated a larger share of their populations, despite Canada being one of the first to start authorizing vaccines.

As of January 3rd, Canada has only administered 0.31 vaccines for every 100 residents, well behind world-leading Israel at 14 per 100 people.

Britain is at about 1.4 per 100, while the U.S. is about 1.3 per 100 residents.

Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at Toronto’s Sinai Health System tells the Globe and Mail, province’s need to start treating the vaccine administration like the emergency it is.

Ontario has administered the most total doses of any province, nearly 42,000, but that’s the fewest per capita. The province’s top doctor says that is an undercount because it doesn’t include injections of the Moderna vaccine.

