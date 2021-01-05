Trudeau says vacationers will not be able to claim sickness benefit for 14-day quarantine

The federal government is making changes to the $1,000 sickness benefit.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced they’re closing a loophole to ensure anyone who travels abroad for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the benefit to cover the cost of their quarantine upon return to Canada.

“To keep Canadians safe and protect people,” Trudeau said of the change. “Who needs this sickness benefit to stay away from work. Not as a way out to pay for quarantine after a vacation.”

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the federal government will look at just about any measure to discourage people from travelling internationally.

LeBlanc said Canada doesn’t want to join the shortlist of countries that require government approval for travel, with measures such as exit visas.

Trudeau, meanwhile, believes the federal government has been crystal clear since early last year that travelling abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic is a bad idea.

“So many people gave up so much more than just a vacation over the holidays. There’s a reason so many Canadians made those tough, but responsible decisions,” he said. “There’s a reason so many Canadians did their part. It was for the people around them.”

Starting Thursday, Canada is requiring incoming air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane, though questions remain about how that will work in places where such tests aren’t readily available.

LeBlanc says the government hasn’t ruled out applying such a rule to non-essential travellers arriving at land borders.