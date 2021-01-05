Loading articles...

BMO Financial Group sells private banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 7:28 am EST

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it has signed a deal to sell its private banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra Sarasin Group.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

BMO says J. Safra Sarasin has a strong reputation for client service and it is confident that they are well positioned to service its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Canadian bank says the Hong Kong and Singapore markets remain important and it looks forward to continuing its service to corporate and institutional clients in Asia.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The EB 401 express lanes remain CLOSED from east of the 400 to the Allen for crash cleanup. Crews are in th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:15 PM
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more