3 killed in flooding in southern Bolivian city of Sucre

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

LA PAZ, Bolivia — A heavy downpour in southern Bolivia caused floods that killed three people and washed away vehicles and street kiosks, police said Tuesday.

About 10 people were treated for hypothermia after the deluge Monday night in part of Sucre city, according to medical reports. Hail blocked storm drains during the downpour, Osvaldo Rojas, the city’s emergency response director, told local media.

Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed condolences and pledged government help for those affected.

The Associated Press

