Police searching for suspect after dog forcibly stolen from woman in Whitby

Durham Regional police have arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect after a dog was stolen off the street in Whitby last week.

A woman was walking her two dogs on Dec. 30 near Ash and Mary streets when she was approached by two men who forcefully took one of her dogs.

A bystander told police they saw what was happening and tried to help but was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

The suspects took off in a white SUV with “Nina” – a four-year-old brown and white mixed Bulldog.

Officers said they apprehended a 28-year-old Pickering man, who has since been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect as well as the stolen dog and are urging anyone with information to come forward.