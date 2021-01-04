Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police searching for suspect after dog forcibly stolen from woman in Whitby
by news staff
Posted Jan 4, 2021 1:26 pm EST
Durham police said they're searching for 'Nina' - a four-year-old Bulldog that was taken last week by two suspects in Whitby. Durham Police
Durham Regional police have arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect after a dog was stolen off the street in Whitby last week.
A woman was walking her two dogs on Dec. 30 near Ash and Mary streets when she was approached by two men who forcefully took one of her dogs.
A bystander told police they saw what was happening and tried to help but was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
The suspects took off in a white SUV with “Nina” – a four-year-old brown and white mixed Bulldog.
Officers said they apprehended a 28-year-old Pickering man, who has since been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.
Investigators are still looking for the second suspect as well as the stolen dog and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
