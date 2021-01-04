Loading articles...

Toronto to publicly report more data on workplace COVID-19 outbreaks

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Public Health will publicly report more COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces going forward.

The measure was announced Monday along with stricter guidelines for employers reporting cases among their staff. 

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says data will be broken down by workplace type and won’t compromise individuals’ privacy. 

Mayor John Tory says public reporting will motivate employers to protect their workers and offer clarity on where the virus is spreading in the city.

De Villa says businesses must immediately notify public health when they become aware of two or more infected employees.

Employers must also ensure that employees are aware of the benefits available to them if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. 

The Canadian Press

