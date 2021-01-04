Toronto providing new data on COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces across the city

The City of Toronto is implementing added information with additional health and safety criteria so residents better understand and are warned of COVID-19 outbreaks at the workplace.

On Monday, Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, revealed several added protocols when it comes to managing and containing the virus.

Among them, de Villa said employers and businesses are now required to notify Toronto Public Health as soon as they become aware of two or more employees with COVID-19.

“These actions are meant to support employment, businesses, and the economy during the pandemic by supporting conditions where people can work and do business in safer and healthier circumstances,” she said.

“The one thing COVID-19 really can’t endure is distance. These are distance measures in many respects.”

Workplaces across the city account for the second-highest number of outbreaks outside of the healthcare sector.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, workplaces were under no obligation to report COVID-19 outbreaks publicly.

Toronto Public Health’s website will be updated every Thursday with details on COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace.

Ahead of the new year, De Villa said that every neighbourhood in Toronto would qualify for Ontario’s red zone of restrictions, the second-highest level in the province’s recovery framework.

Toronto’s top doctor maintained that distance is the greatest resource to curving the spread of the second wave and that it is a “critical” time when it comes to making a difference in limiting further transmission of the virus.

Last week, Mayor John Tory announced that emergency daycare services would be available for front-line workers as Toronto’s lockdown continues into January.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 cases of COVID-19 and over 39,100 tests completed on Monday.

Locally, there are 917 new cases in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County, and 131 in Ottawa.