The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 9:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

There are 611,424 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 611,424 confirmed cases (77,466 active, 517,884 resolved, 16,074 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 9,761 new cases Monday from 80,020 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 206.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 52,360 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,480.

There were 209 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 852 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 122. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,121,468 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 391 confirmed cases (13 active, 374 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Monday from 160 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.63 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 73,308 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 96 confirmed cases (six active, 90 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 326 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 80,721 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,505 confirmed cases (27 active, 1,413 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were six new cases Monday from 669 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 181,720 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 635 confirmed cases (56 active, 570 resolved, nine deaths).

There were 17 new cases Monday from 316 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 5.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 7.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 42 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 116,365 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 212,850 confirmed cases (23,266 active, 181,205 resolved, 8,379 deaths).

There were 2,546 new cases Monday from 32,098 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. The rate of active cases is 274.2 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,920 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,560.

There were 32 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 319 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 46. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.54 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 98.75 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,539,844 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 194,232 confirmed cases (24,778 active, 164,775 resolved, 4,679 deaths).

There were 3,270 new cases Monday from 37,841 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 170.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,877 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,982.

There were 29 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 265 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 38. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,876,678 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 25,244 confirmed cases (4,423 active, 20,133 resolved, 688 deaths).

There were 118 new cases Monday from 7,714 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 322.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 992 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 142.

There were five new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 34 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.24 per 100,000 people.

There have been 416,827 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 16,367 confirmed cases (3,027 active, 13,180 resolved, 160 deaths).

There were 284 new cases Monday from 764 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 37 per cent. The rate of active cases is 257.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,459 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 208.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 13.62 per 100,000 people.

There have been 306,456 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 105,535 confirmed cases (13,839 active, 90,554 resolved, 1,142 deaths).

There were 1,307 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 316.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,266 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,038.

There were 96 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 140 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 20. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.46 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 54,201 confirmed cases (8,026 active, 45,229 resolved, 946 deaths).

There were 2,211 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 158.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,768 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 538.

There were 45 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 74 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 18.65 per 100,000 people.

There have been 962,565 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 65 confirmed cases (five active, 59 resolved, one death).

There was one new case Monday from 43 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The rate of active cases is 12.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,970 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 44 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,950 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Monday from 45 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,690 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

