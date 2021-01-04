Loading articles...

Slack investigating outage and connectivity issues with its communications platform

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 12:28 pm EST

The Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. In a deal announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

SAN FRANCISCO — Slack Technologies Inc. says its communications platform is experiencing an outage and connectivity issues.

The San Francisco-based company says on its website that staff have been investigating the issues since customers reported having trouble loading channels or connecting to its platform Monday morning. 

The company first notified users of issues around 10:14 a.m. EST and upgraded the incident to an outage at 11:20 a.m. EST.

Throughout the morning, dozens of Canadian Slack users on Twitter reported that they were having trouble accessing the platform.

Slack is used by many global businesses as an inter-office messaging tool and reported upwards of 10 million daily active users at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slack was founded in British Columbia in 2009 by Canadian tech entrepreneur and Flickr co-founder Stewart Butterfield, who announced in December that he will sell the company to Salesforce for US$27.7 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB Victoria Park at the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Some great walking weather this week fro the GTA. Very comfortable temperatures across southern Ontario as we move…
Latest Weather
Read more