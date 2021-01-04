Loading articles...

Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 4:28 pm EST

HARRISBURG, Ark. — Two people have died after a small plane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, a local sheriff said.

The crash happened Monday morning in a rural area of Poinsett County, Sheriff Kevin Molder told Jonesboro TV station KAIT.

The twin-engine plane was headed to Conway Regional Airport from Jonesboro, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, Molder said. The names of those killed have not been released.

ÿ??:??j:??

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB Gardiner at Cherry - right lane blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more