Over 340 impaired driving charges laid over the holidays, OPP says

The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that serious driving offences over the holiday season have decreased from a year ago, though the rate of charges laid is still a concerning number.

Impaired driving charges are down year over year though the decrease is to be expected considering the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions that are now province-wide.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 the province layed 346 impaired driving charges.

“That’s a lot,” says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

In addition to the impaired driving charges there were 141 people ticketed for street racing or stunt driving. A rate that is the equivalent of taking 10 cars a day off of the road.

Since the start of 2021 the OPP have already laid 79 charges for impaired driving and 33 people have been taken off the road for street racing.

Schmidt notes that street racing do not constitute regularly speeding, racing charges mean going more than 50 km/hr above the speed limit.

“I don’t know where you’re going, or where you’re going in such a hurray,” says Schmidt. “Make better decisions and better choices if you are out on the roads. Understand that you are sharing the roads with people around you.”

Today the OPP tweeted that an 18-year-old driver has been charged after getting caught travelling 183km/h on the QEW in St. Catharines.

The driver has had their licence suspended and their vehicle impounded for one week.