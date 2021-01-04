Ontario students return to virtual school as part of lockdown measures

Students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom Monday as part of a provincewide lockdown.

The measure ends for all students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario after the first week back from winter break.

High schoolers in southern Ontario will continue online learning until Jan. 25.

Child care will remain open for the duration of the province-wide shutdown. But, during the time when elementary schools are operating virtually, “licensed child care centres and authorized recreation and skill-building providers will be prohibited from serving school-aged children.”

Before and after school programs will also be shut down during the period of Jan 4 to 8.

The move is part of a provincial lockdown that began on Boxing Day and is set to last until Jan. 9 in northern Ontario and Jan. 23 in southern Ontario.

It comes after a long weekend that saw record-breaking COVID-19 case counts.

The province logged 3,363 new cases on Saturday, up from Thursday’s record of 3,328.

On Sunday, it recorded 2,964 new cases and 25 deaths.