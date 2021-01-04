Ontario reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, decrease in testing

Ontario is reporting 3,270 cases of COVID-19 and over 39,100 tests completed on Monday.

Locally, there are 917 new cases in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County and 131 in Ottawa.

The number is up from the 2,964 cases reported by the province on Sunday but still shy of Saturday’s record 3,363 cases. Though that daily record came with a data error that led to over reported numbers.

It is the third time the province has reported over 3,000 new daily cases.

The province is also reporting 29 new deaths, four more than a day ago. Fourteen of the death come from residents of long-term care homes.

Homes in the province are reporting 76 new cases from residents and and 37 new cases from staff.

The latest numbers come with a significant decrease in completed tests. The province reported over 70,000 tests just three days ago and those numbers have gone down each day since. Ontario reported nearly 50,000 tests on Sunday.

There are 2,074 more resolved cases.

There is now a total of 194,232 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 4,679 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 29,457 are active and 164,775 have been resolved.

Among active cases, 1,190 people are currently in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased by over 200 in the last week.

Among the hospitalized, 333 are in the ICU and 194 are on ventilators. While the number of ICU patients is up four from a day ago the number of patients on ventilators is down 34.

More details to come.