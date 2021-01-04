Ontario denies extension for commission's report on COVID-19 in long-term care

Ontario’s government says it won’t extend an inquiry into COVID-19’s deadly spread in long-term care homes after those leading the probe appealed for more time.

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton says the inquiry’s final report and recommendations are still expected by April 30.

The commissioners heading the inquiry had written to Fullerton last month asking for an extension until Dec. 31, 2021, to complete their work.

Their letter, dated Dec. 9, 2020, noted delays in receiving government information relevant to the inquiry and the large amounts of data being collected.

But Fullerton – in a letter dated Dec. 23 and posted on the inquiry’s website Monday – replied that there is still a great need for timely information to inform decisions as the pandemic continues.

“The urgency of our situation has not changed,” she wrote. “The need for timely and focused advice is even more acute.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath issued a statement on Monday, openly criticizing the Ford government and accusing officials of withholding information regarding the LTC sector.

“More than 2,800 people have suffered and died in long-term care during this pandemic, and now Doug Ford and his government are trying to cover-up the disaster,” Horwath said.

“Doug Ford and Minister Merrilee Fullerton have refused to provide information to the Long-Term Care Commission, and now they’re trying to shut down their work entirely. What are they hiding?”

Horwath says Ford “prioritized saving a buck over saving the lives of thousands of seniors” and that the premier is protecting the for-profit interests who make millions from this broken system at the expense of protecting seniors.

COVID-19 outbreaks are now being reported in 219 long-term care homes in Ontario – a record-high for the pandemic.

The province’s latest numbers show 14 more LTC residents have died which adds up to 2,843 since day one.

Monday’s data shows that 10 more long term care employees have tested positive for a total of just over 1,100. Since Jan. 2020, eight staff members of provincial long-term care homes have died because of the virus.

The highest number of deaths to this point has been 62 at Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough while St. George Care Community near Dupont and Avenue Road has the most number of active cases at 94.

This has led to the University Health Network (UHN) temporarily taking over management at St. George Community Care.

Fullerton says by taking this step, the dedicated staff at both the hospital and home will work together to stop the outbreak.

“During these unprecedented times, the province is using every tool available to keep Ontarians safe. Management contracts are one example of the measures Ontario has taken on behalf of long-term care residents and staff,” Fullerton said in a statement.

“Ongoing measures include emergency funding, regulatory flexibility, staffing support, expanded testing, along with direction and guidance on outbreak management, and infection prevention and control.”

St. George Care Community is owned by Sienna Senior Living.

A spokesperson says the home has 84 active resident cases and 51 active employee cases of COVID-19. She also says the vaccine was administered to negative or cleared and asymptomatic residents last week.

With files from The Canadian Press