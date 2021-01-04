Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut woman dies from COVID-19 after delivering baby in Winnipeg hospital
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 4, 2021 3:05 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST
A Nunavut mother has died from COVID-19 complications after giving birth in a Winnipeg hospital.
Silatik Qavvik, from the Hudson Bay community of Sanikiluaq, travelled in November to Winnipeg to deliver her fifth child.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after giving birth and was separated from her newborn daughter.
She spent just over a month on a ventilator before she died on Saturday.
She was 35.
Johnnie Cookie, Qavvik’s father, says his granddaughter arrived home in Sanikiluaq on Sunday and is doing well.
He says Qavvik was a kind person who cared about her community. And as a little girl, she liked to travel by ATV out to the family’s cabin.
He says the trail he and his wife take to that cabin is now named after their daughter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.
The Canadian Press
