MUST-WATCH: Marvel's latest project, and the return of a karate dojo in our Top 10

A couple of docu-series, and the latest offering from Marvel are some of the things you’ve gotta check out this week! Will Soul hold on to the Must-Watch top spot for another week, or will the owners of a west-coast dojo dethrone them? Keep reading to find out!

History of Swear Words

Streaming platform: Netflix

They’re some of our favourite words to say when we’re stressed out, and now you can learn the history of them!

This new documentary series from Netflix stars Nicolas Cage, who interviews a variety of entertainers and academics discussing the history of a variety of swear words. There’s six episodes in total, and according to its press release, it’s described as “a loud and proudly profane series.” Aside from Cage, it also features appearances from Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

History of Swear Words comes out on Tuesday, January 5th, and if you’re in the mood to learn about etymology, you’ve got to check this out!

Marvel Studios: Legends

Streaming platform: Disney+

We didn’t get any Marvel films in 2020, so here’s something to tide you over until the next one!

Marvel Studios: Legends is a show looking back at some of the most interesting characters and moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the beginning of Phase 4, all the stories told after the Avengers encounters with Thanos. At first, there’s only going to be two episodes of this show, one focusing on the reality altering Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen), and another on the sentient android Vision (played by Paul Bettany). Both of those are coming out in advance of the first Marvel scripted show on Disney+, Wandavision.

These two episodes come out on January 8th!

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you’re a big fan of the Karate Kid, this is the show for you!

Cobra Kai was originally on YouTube Red, before it was acquired by Netflix last year. This show tells the tale of Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka), one of the villains of the original Karate Kid film. In this show, his life is going down the drains, until he starts working at the Cobra Kai dojo. In this newest season, Cobra Kai is recovering after a vicious brawl. The fate of the dojo, its students and instructors are hanging in the balance.

This show came out on New Year’s Day, so you can watch it now!

The King of Staten Island

Streaming platform: Crave

One of the best comedic films from last year is finally available to watch at home!

The King of Staten Island stars Pete Davidson as a high school dropout struggling with mental illness, and smoking tons of marijuana. He’s also struggling coming to terms with the death of his father, a fireman who died in a hotel fire when Davidson was young. This one isn’t for kids, but once you put them to bed, feel free to check this out!

Also starring Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr, this latest film from comedic filmmaker Judd Apatow is sure to be a barrel of laughs!

Pretend It’s a City

Streaming platform: Netflix

Another documentary series to wrap up this week’s edition of 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH!

The latest documentary from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, this docu-series focuses on Fran Lebowitz. She’s an author, public speaker, and essayist who’s been called the modern Dorothy Parker. This show features her takes on New York City in the modern day, tackling everything from the subway, to book stores in Times Square. Following several films Scorsese made with Netflix (including the Irishman and Rolling Thunder Revue), this is his latest project with the streaming platform.

This series comes out on January 8th. If you’re looking for a little more intellectual curiosity in your life, Pretend It’s a City is the show for you!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. We Can Be Heroes – Netflix

9. Marvel Studios: Legends – Disney+

8. Death to 2020 – Netflix

7. Pretend It’s a City – Netflix

6. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix

5. Wonder Woman 1984 – Crave/HBO Max

4. History of Swear Words – Netflix

3. The King of Staten Island – Crave

2. Soul – Disney+

1. Cobra Kai (Season 3) – Netflix