Loblaws reporting COVID-19 cases at 60 GTA stores since Christmas Eve

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 9:22 am EST

The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Loblaws says over 75 employees in the GTA have tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve.

According to the companies website the workers are spread across 60 stores. There are over 30 locations where an employee tested positive in the City of Toronto alone.

The companies site also reports over 125 cases at nearly 100 stores across Ontario.

The effected stores include mainline Loblaws locations as well as Shoppers Drug Mart, NOFRILLS, Real Canadian Superstore and other store bands that fall under the Loblaws umbrella.

The company says it continues to work closely with public health officials and follows guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning.

Here is a list of stores across the GTA with reported cases since Christmas Eve.

Updated as of Jan. 4. You can find the latest list from Loblaws here.

Ajax

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 95 Williamson Drive West

Brampton

  • Fortinos, 35 Worthington Avenue
  • Fortinos, 55 Mountainash Road
  • Real Canadian Superstore, 85 Steeles Avenue West
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 25 Great Lakes Drive
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 10661 Chinguacousy

Burlington

  • Fortinos, 1059 Plains Road East
  • Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line
  • Fortinos, 2515 Appleby Line
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Maple Avenue

Markham

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 2920 Major Mackenzie Road East
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 7700 Markham Road

Mississauga

  • Ashley’s NOFRILLS, 7070 McLaughlin Rd
  • Loblaws, 250 Lakeshore Road West
  • Loblaws, 5970 McLaughlin Rd
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthorpe Road East

Oakville

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 2501 Third Line

Pickering

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 1105 Kingston Road

Richmond Hill

  • Loblaws, 10909 Yonge Street
  • Loblaws, 301 High Tech Road
  • Rob’s NOFRILLS, 13071 Yonge Street
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 13070 Yonge Street

Toronto

  • Fortinos, 700 Lawrence Avenue West
  • Independent City Market, 55 Bloor Street West
  • Loblaws, 3501 Yonge Street
  • Loblaws, 11 Redway Road
  • Loblaws, 380 The East Mall
  • Loblaws, 2877 Bayview Avenue
  • Loblaws, 3671 Dundas Street West
  • John & Danielle’s NOFRILLS, 270 Wilson Avenue
  • Emiliano & Ana’s NOFRILLS, 245 Dixon Road
  • Mike’s NOFRILLS, 2187 Bloor Street West
  • Tim & Sue’s NOFRILLS, 372 Pacific Avenue
  • John’s NOFRILLS, 1150 Victoria Park Avenue
  • Listros’ NOFRILLS, 3555 Don Mills Road
  • Matt’s NOFRILLS, 449 Parliament Street
  • Vi’s NOFRILLS, 681 Silver Star Blvd
  • Real Canadian Superstore, 825 Don Mills Road
  • Real Canadian Superstore, 2549 Weston Road
  • Real Canadian Superstore, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive
  • Real Canadian Superstore, 1755 Brimley Road
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 812 O’Connor Drive
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Road
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 91 Rylander Blvd
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 415 The Westway
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 3975 Jane Street
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 523 St. Clair Avenue West
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 2428 Eglinton Avenue East
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 770 Lawrence Avenue West
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 45 Overlea Blvd
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 593 Dundas Street East
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 725 College Street
  • Wellwise, 685 McCowan Road

Vaughan

  • Fortinos, 8585 Highway 27
  • Fortinos, 2911 Major Mackenzie Drive West
  • Fortinos, 3940 Highway 7
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 3737 Major Mackenzie Drive
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 9200 Dufferin Street
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 2266 Major Mackenzie Drive

Whitby

  • Real Canadian Superstore, 200 Taunton Road
