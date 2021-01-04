Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Loblaws reporting COVID-19 cases at 60 GTA stores since Christmas Eve
by Michael Ranger
Posted Jan 4, 2021 9:21 am EST
Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 9:22 am EST
The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Loblaws says over 75 employees in the GTA have tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve.
According to the companies website the workers are spread across 60 stores. There are over 30 locations where an employee tested positive in the City of Toronto alone.
The companies site also reports over 125 cases at nearly 100 stores across Ontario.
The effected stores include mainline Loblaws locations as well as
Shoppers Drug Mart, NOFRILLS, Real Canadian Superstore and other store bands that fall under the Loblaws umbrella.
The company says it continues to work closely with public health officials and follows guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning.
Here is a list of stores across the GTA with reported cases since Christmas Eve.
Updated as of Jan. 4. You can find the latest . list from Loblaws here
Ajax
Shoppers Drug Mart, 95 Williamson Drive West
Brampton
Fortinos, 35 Worthington Avenue
Fortinos, 55 Mountainash Road
Real Canadian Superstore, 85 Steeles Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart, 25 Great Lakes Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart, 10661 Chinguacousy
Burlington
Fortinos, 1059 Plains Road East
Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line
Fortinos, 2515 Appleby Line
Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Maple Avenue
Markham
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2920 Major Mackenzie Road East
Shoppers Drug Mart, 7700 Markham Road
Mississauga
Ashley’s NOFRILLS, 7070 McLaughlin Rd
Loblaws, 250 Lakeshore Road West
Loblaws, 5970 McLaughlin Rd
Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthorpe Road East
Oakville
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2501 Third Line
Pickering
Shoppers Drug Mart, 1105 Kingston Road
Richmond Hill
Loblaws, 10909 Yonge Street
Loblaws, 301 High Tech Road
Rob’s NOFRILLS, 13071 Yonge Street
Shoppers Drug Mart, 13070 Yonge Street
Toronto
Fortinos, 700 Lawrence Avenue West
Independent City Market, 55 Bloor Street West
Loblaws, 3501 Yonge Street
Loblaws, 11 Redway Road
Loblaws, 380 The East Mall
Loblaws, 2877 Bayview Avenue
Loblaws, 3671 Dundas Street West
John & Danielle’s NOFRILLS, 270 Wilson Avenue
Emiliano & Ana’s NOFRILLS, 245 Dixon Road
Mike’s NOFRILLS, 2187 Bloor Street West
Tim & Sue’s NOFRILLS, 372 Pacific Avenue
John’s NOFRILLS, 1150 Victoria Park Avenue
Listros’ NOFRILLS, 3555 Don Mills Road
Matt’s NOFRILLS, 449 Parliament Street
Vi’s NOFRILLS, 681 Silver Star Blvd
Real Canadian Superstore, 825 Don Mills Road
Real Canadian Superstore, 2549 Weston Road
Real Canadian Superstore, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive
Real Canadian Superstore, 1755 Brimley Road
Shoppers Drug Mart, 812 O’Connor Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Road
Shoppers Drug Mart, 91 Rylander Blvd
Shoppers Drug Mart, 415 The Westway
Shoppers Drug Mart, 3975 Jane Street
Shoppers Drug Mart, 523 St. Clair Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2428 Eglinton Avenue East
Shoppers Drug Mart, 770 Lawrence Avenue West
Shoppers Drug Mart, 45 Overlea Blvd
Shoppers Drug Mart, 593 Dundas Street East
Shoppers Drug Mart, 725 College Street
Wellwise, 685 McCowan Road
Vaughan
Fortinos, 8585 Highway 27
Fortinos, 2911 Major Mackenzie Drive West
Fortinos, 3940 Highway 7
Shoppers Drug Mart, 3737 Major Mackenzie Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart, 9200 Dufferin Street
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2266 Major Mackenzie Drive
Whitby
Real Canadian Superstore, 200 Taunton Road
