Loblaws reporting COVID-19 cases at 60 GTA stores since Christmas Eve

Loblaws says over 75 employees in the GTA have tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve.

According to the companies website the workers are spread across 60 stores. There are over 30 locations where an employee tested positive in the City of Toronto alone.

The companies site also reports over 125 cases at nearly 100 stores across Ontario.

The effected stores include mainline Loblaws locations as well as Shoppers Drug Mart, NOFRILLS, Real Canadian Superstore and other store bands that fall under the Loblaws umbrella.

The company says it continues to work closely with public health officials and follows guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning.

Here is a list of stores across the GTA with reported cases since Christmas Eve.

Updated as of Jan. 4. You can find the latest list from Loblaws here.

Ajax

Shoppers Drug Mart, 95 Williamson Drive West

Brampton

Fortinos, 35 Worthington Avenue

Fortinos, 55 Mountainash Road

Real Canadian Superstore, 85 Steeles Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 25 Great Lakes Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart, 10661 Chinguacousy

Burlington

Fortinos, 1059 Plains Road East

Fortinos, 2025 Guelph Line

Fortinos, 2515 Appleby Line

Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Maple Avenue

Markham

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2920 Major Mackenzie Road East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 7700 Markham Road

Mississauga

Ashley’s NOFRILLS, 7070 McLaughlin Rd

Loblaws, 250 Lakeshore Road West

Loblaws, 5970 McLaughlin Rd

Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthorpe Road East

Oakville

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2501 Third Line

Pickering

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1105 Kingston Road

Richmond Hill

Loblaws, 10909 Yonge Street

Loblaws, 301 High Tech Road

Rob’s NOFRILLS, 13071 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 13070 Yonge Street

Toronto

Fortinos, 700 Lawrence Avenue West

Independent City Market, 55 Bloor Street West

Loblaws, 3501 Yonge Street

Loblaws, 11 Redway Road

Loblaws, 380 The East Mall

Loblaws, 2877 Bayview Avenue

Loblaws, 3671 Dundas Street West

John & Danielle’s NOFRILLS, 270 Wilson Avenue

Emiliano & Ana’s NOFRILLS, 245 Dixon Road

Mike’s NOFRILLS, 2187 Bloor Street West

Tim & Sue’s NOFRILLS, 372 Pacific Avenue

John’s NOFRILLS, 1150 Victoria Park Avenue

Listros’ NOFRILLS, 3555 Don Mills Road

Matt’s NOFRILLS, 449 Parliament Street

Vi’s NOFRILLS, 681 Silver Star Blvd

Real Canadian Superstore, 825 Don Mills Road

Real Canadian Superstore, 2549 Weston Road

Real Canadian Superstore, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive

Real Canadian Superstore, 1755 Brimley Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 812 O’Connor Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 91 Rylander Blvd

Shoppers Drug Mart, 415 The Westway

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3975 Jane Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 523 St. Clair Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2428 Eglinton Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 770 Lawrence Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 45 Overlea Blvd

Shoppers Drug Mart, 593 Dundas Street East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 725 College Street

Wellwise, 685 McCowan Road

Vaughan

Fortinos, 8585 Highway 27

Fortinos, 2911 Major Mackenzie Drive West

Fortinos, 3940 Highway 7

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3737 Major Mackenzie Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart, 9200 Dufferin Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2266 Major Mackenzie Drive

Whitby