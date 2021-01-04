Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Alberta municipal affairs minister resigns over Hawaii trip

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has accepted the resignation of his municipal affairs minister and his chief of staff.

Both had been under fire for trips they took over the holidays while people were being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Kenney says he has also accepted the resignation of Jeremy Nixon as the parliamentary secretary for civil society and Jason Stephan from his position on the Treasury Board. 

They also had taken international trips.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

