Alberta politicians resign after out of country trips

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 3:16 pm EST

The Alberta government says it plans to join three other provinces in exploring small-scale nuclear technology. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney comments on the Teck mine decision in Edmonton on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has accepted the resignation of his municipal affairs minister and has asked his chief of staff to step down.

Both had been under fire for trips they took over the holidays while people were being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kenney says he has also accepted the resignation of Jeremy Nixon as the parliamentary secretary for civil society and Jason Stephan from his position on the Treasury Board.

They also had taken international trips.

This is the latest in a series of politician resignations. Just last week, Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips handed in his resignation after taking a trip to St. Barts over the Christmas holiday.

