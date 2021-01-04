First healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario get 2nd doses amidst criticism

A personal support worker in Toronto has become the first person to receive a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the midst of ongoing criticism the provincial rollout is going too slow.

It also comes as Ontario reports more surging case counts with 3,270 new infections being reported on Monday, along with 29 additional deaths.

Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker at Rekai Centre, said she was happy to roll up her sleeve for the second time.

“[It’s] for the safety of my residents, my friends, and my coworkers,” she said on Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots with the first being administered on Dec. 13 when Quidangen became the first person in Ontario to be safely inoculated against the virus. The other half of the doses were intentionally held back to give the same health-care workers their required second dose three weeks later.

As of Sunday at 8 p.m., the province had administered 42,419 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

These low numbers are prompting criticism about the vaccine rollout leading to COVID-19 biostatistician Ryan Imgrund telling Breakfast Television the province needs to pick up the pace.

“We need around 30,000 vaccinations per day if we want to vaccinate the entire Ontario population by the end of this year,” he said. “Right now, we’re doing about 4,000 to 5,000 per day.”

A decision to temporarily close immunization clinics over the holidays was met with widespread outrage last week, prompting the retired general heading the vaccine rollout to admit the move was a mistake.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others received their second dose, acknowledged there have been “a few bumps in the road” in the province’s immunization campaign.

Ford also recognized some room to grow and improve when it comes to efficient, vaccine administration.

“It’s absolutely critical,” the premier said. “We’re ramping it up and you’re going to see a significant difference within the next few weeks.”

As part of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Ford government announced it has prioritized healthcare workers, long-term care residents, home care patients with chronic conditions, and First Nation communities as part of Phase 1 of its distribution process.

“We need to really ramp it up by about five to six times in order to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish in order to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Imgrund added.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 917 of Monday’s new cases are in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, and 246 in Windsor-Essex County.

There are 1,190 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 333 patients in intensive care.