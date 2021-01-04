Loading articles...

Court deals police informant a setback in bid to sue Canada

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 4:44 pm EST

OTTAWA — An Australian who fed information to police about an outlaw biker gang and later won refugee status in Canada has lost a round in his bid to sue Canadian officials over delays in processing his asylum application.

In a ruling made public today, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed Stevan Utah’s action, saying a two-year limitation period had passed before he headed to court.

Utah, an Australian citizen, witnessed a serious crime by members of the Bandidos gang in his homeland, leading to his role as a police informant.

After gang members got wind that Utah was giving information to police, he was brutally attacked.

Utah was seriously injured but he escaped, arriving in Canada in June 2006.

He applied for refugee status in 2007 but 10 years passed before he was successful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

