COVID-19 cases climb, hospitals bracing for the worst following holidays

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 6:00 am EST

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 People wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

The first week of 2021 also marks the 43rd week of pandemic life in Canada.

The countries national COVID-19 case count has now surpassed the 600-thousand mark. Officials note that it took just over two weeks to add 100-thousand to the national tally.

Many hospitals in COVID hotspots are now preparing for the worst as they begin to see the result of people breaking pandemic protocols over the holiday season.

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, says his hospital has already began to see the effects of holiday gatherings.

Warner told the Globe and Mail that people who decided to break rules and ignore advice from health officials are the ones who are getting the virus.

“What we have now is people with privilege who think they are somehow different, and rationalize themselves that it’s okay that they get together over the holidays because they deserve it,” said Garron. “Those people are getting COVID-19.”

On Jan. 1 the Ontario government directed hospitals to increase intensive care unit capacity to 115 per cent.

A number of politicians have admitted to leaving the country over the December holiday period, even as their constituents adhered to public health guidance meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 and hunkered down at home.

The federal government is weighing whether to bar people who have travelled overseas from a new sick-leave benefit that pays up to $1,000 to Canadians who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was launched in the fall to help Canadians who are unable to work because they must quarantine during the pandemic. It pays $500 per week to a maximum of two weeks.

With files from the Canadian Press.

