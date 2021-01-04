Loading articles...

Boat with more than 20 migrants sinks off Colombia's coast

Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST

BOGOTA — Rescue workers in Colombia are trying to locate more than 20 migrants whose boat sank as it tried to reach Panama.

The sinking was reported on Monday by officials in Acandi, a municipality along the Gulf of Uraba, an inlet of the Caribbean sea that is lined by dense jungle. Thousands of undocumented migrants cross the gulf each year on small boats.

Migrants travelling through the Uraba region are mostly trying to make it to the United States. Many come from Cuba and Haiti. But it is also common to see migrants from Africa and Asia along this route.

Colombia’s navy confirmed the shipwreck and says it is still trying to determine how many migrants were on the boat, and how many survived the accident.

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Kipling - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more