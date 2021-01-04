Bail hearing scheduled today for teens accused in death of Calgary police officer

CALGARY — Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer are due in court today for a bail hearing.

The accused — 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman and a 17-year-old boy — were arrested on Friday afternoon after turning themselves in.

They had been wanted in the death of 37-year-old Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

Calgary police have said Harnett pulled over an SUV, which then struck and killed him.

They’ve alleged the younger of the two accused was behind the wheel, while they say Abdulrahman was a passenger.

The pair had their first court appearance on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press