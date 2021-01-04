Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Aurora hit by 'cybersecurity incident' on Christmas, doesn't say what data affected
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 4, 2021 3:06 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 4, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST
EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it experienced a “cybersecurity incident” over the holidays.
The Edmonton-based cannabis producer says the incident took place on Dec. 25, but did not share what data was involved or how it was accessed.
Spokeswoman Michelle Lefler says in an email to The Canadian Press that as soon as Aurora learned of the incident, it took immediate steps to mitigate it.
She says Aurora is following all security protocols and consulting with security experts.
Lefler says Aurora’s patient systems were not compromised and the company’s network of operations is unaffected.
Statistics Canada says one-fifth of Canadian businesses were affected by cybersecurity incidents in 2019, the most recently available data.
Almost half of those attacks were linked to large businesses, 29 per cent at medium-sized companies and 18 per cent at small businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)
The Canadian Press
