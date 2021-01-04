Annex LTC home dealing with province's largest COVID-19 outbreak

A long-term care home in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood has the province’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.

St. George Care Community near Avenue Road and Bloor Street has nearly a hundred infected residents.

According to the province’s website, 94 residents have tested positive and the facility has seen six COVID related deaths. An additional 59 staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 at a Scarborough long-term care home, bringing the total number of resident deaths at that facility to 62.

Tendercare Living Centre remains the deadliest outbreak in the province, in a news release on Saturday the facility said it was dealing with 69 active cases.

A third of Ontario’s long-term care homes are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, marking a new record for the province, as advocates say spread among staff has forced some facilities to seek new sources of support to care for residents.

According to provincial data, 207 of the 626 long-term care homes in Ontario are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus, including 19 new ones reported Sunday.

The CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, which represents nearly 70 per cent of homes in the province, says the rising number of outbreaks is pushing the system to its limits.