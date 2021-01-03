The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 25 new deathx related to the virus.

The figure is down sharply from the single-day high of 3,363 recorded on Saturday.

Hospitalizations across the province remain high at 998, down slightly from 1,003 recorded a day earlier.

Provincial data suggests roughly a third of Ontario’s 626 long-term care homes are dealing with outbreaks, with 19 more facilities reporting that they’ve been hit by the virus today.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press