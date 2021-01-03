Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 25 new deathx related to the virus. 

The figure is down sharply from the single-day high of 3,363 recorded on Saturday. 

Hospitalizations across the province remain high at 998, down slightly from 1,003 recorded a day earlier.

Provincial data suggests roughly a third of Ontario’s 626 long-term care homes are dealing with outbreaks, with 19 more facilities reporting that they’ve been hit by the virus today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press

