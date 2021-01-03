Loading articles...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 12:58 pm EST

WINONA, Texas — One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriff’s deputy said.

A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s office. Winona is a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometres) east of Dallas.

Deputies were called to the church about a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m., Christian said. Two people were found shot, he said.

He said there were no services going on when the shooting took place. He could not immediately provide more details on what happened or who was involved, saying investigators are still gathering information.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything,” Christian said.

Representatives of Starrville Methodist could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Associated Press

