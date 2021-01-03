Loading articles...

Sheriff: 3 killed when plane crashes into Michigan house

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

A plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard, authorities said.

Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury in the crash on Saturday, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, 40 miles (65 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the deaths of three people in the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-24.

It had been flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia, The Detroit News reported, citing FlightAware.com.

The plane is owned by Aircom LLC., based in Novi. The company shares an address with Compo Builders Inc., the News reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the dead.

Lyon Township,Mich., The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Shuter closed both ways between Pembroke and Seaton for a police investigation. #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:35 AM
Freezing drizzle advisory has ended for the city of Hamilton. It continues for some areas through the southwest (H…
Latest Weather
Read more