Rally to support Indian farmers to take place in Brampton

Demonstrators will gather in Brampton on Sunday to support farmers in India who are protesting the country’s recently drafted farmers’ bills.

The rally is taking place at Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Road from noon to 3:00 p.m.

The Indian government recently passed legislation which allows farmers to deal directly with corporations and private buyers.

The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Farmers say the bill is not fair to less wealthy farmers and tens of thousands have been blocking key highways on the outskirts of New Delhi in protest for several months.

The protesting farmers say the laws will dismantle regulated markets, favour big corporations and make family-owned farms unviable, eventually leaving them landless.

Farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices.

Several rounds of talks between government officials and farmer union leaders have failed to resolve the deadlock.

With files from The Associated Press