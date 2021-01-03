Police search for suspect after Queensway storefront fire

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect following a fire on The Queensway Sunday evening.

Police said emergency services were called to 639 The Queensway for a report of a storefront on fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and there were no reports of injuries.

The building contained commercial spaces on the bottom floor with some residential units above.

Police said witnesses saw a person set the store on fire then fled southbound on Milton Street in a grey SUV.

Investigators described the suspect as wearing a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.