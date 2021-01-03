Loading articles...

Ontario reports 2,964 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 10:20 am EST

An employee prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at a LifeLabs facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 2,964 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the record high of 3,363 cases reported the previous day.

Most of the new cases recorded were in Toronto (786), followed by Peel Region (346) and York Region (308).

There were 49,800 tests completed over the past 24 hours.

More to come

