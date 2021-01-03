No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 draw

Loading articles...

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 2:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 6 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

