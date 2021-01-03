Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 2:56 pm EST

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

A man was seriously injured when a pickup truck and a transport truck collided in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel police responded to the scene at Queen Street East  and Cherrycrest Drive around 1 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The driver of the transport truck was not injured and remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

There is no word on what caused the collision at this time.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #NBDVP at Millwood.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:41 AM
All weather advisories have ended in southern Ontario. Light snow continues for the #GTA. High of 2 degrees. @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic
Latest Weather
Read more