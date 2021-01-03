Man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

A man was seriously injured when a pickup truck and a transport truck collided in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel police responded to the scene at Queen Street East and Cherrycrest Drive around 1 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The driver of the transport truck was not injured and remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

There is no word on what caused the collision at this time.