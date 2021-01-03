Toronto police search for suspect following Kingston Road sexual assault

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect following a sexual assault in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area on Sunday.

Police said the female victim was walking at around 1:10 a.m. when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man.

“She was grabbed, pushed to the ground, and sexually assaulted,” police said in a news release Sunday. “The man fled the scene eastbound on foot.”

Police describe the man as being between five-foot-eleven inches and six-feet tall and between 175-200 pounds. He appeared to be around 19-30 years of age and had brown eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, a dark mask or face covering, black pants and white sneakers,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.