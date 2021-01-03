Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brampton-West MP to 'step aside' from parliamentary secretary post following trip to U.S. for memorial
by News Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2021 6:12 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 6:17 pm EST
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Kamal Khera rises in the House of Commons during Question Period in Ottawa on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Brampton member of Parliament says she will “step aside” as parliamentary secretary to the minister of international development after she said she travelled to Seattle, Washington to attend a memorial following the death of her uncle.
Kamal Khera made the announcement in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon.
“Although the purpose of my travel is deemed essential given the circumstances, I have decided to step aside from my duties as parliamentary secretary to the minister of international development in an effort to ensure my choices do not distract from the important work of our government to continue battling this pandemic,” she said.
She said she travelled to Seattle on Dec. 23rd, 2020 and returned to Canada on Dec. 31st, 2020.
Khera added the memorial was also meant to honour the loss of her father, who died in September.
She said the memorial had “less than 10 people” and said she “have and will always continue to follow all public health guidelines.”