TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

December auto sales

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. is scheduled to release its December auto sales data for Canada on Tuesday. The company previously reported that sales of cars and trucks fell in November 10.4 per cent from the same time the previous year as COVID-19 restrictions returned.

Vancouver home sales

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is set to release December home sales data on Tuesday. The Board previously reported that just over 3,000 homes changed hands across the region in November, down about 17 per cent from October but up nearly 23 per cent over last November’s sales.

Toronto home sales

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is set to release its data on December home resales on Wednesday. The Board recently reported that November home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were up 24.3 per cent compared with last year, as demand for single-family homes continued to surge ahead of condos.

Dorel shareholder vote

Dorel Industries shareholders are scheduled to vote on a proposal to take the company private on Friday. A group led by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP has offered to buy Dorel for $14.50 per share in cash, except for shares owned by members of the Schwartz family, including Dorel’s chief executive officer.

December jobs numbers

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey for December on Friday. The agency previously reported that the economy added about 62,000 jobs in November, down from 84,000 in October. The unemployment rate as of November sat at 8.5 per cent, down from the 8.9 per cent recorded in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press