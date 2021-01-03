Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 3, 2021 8:27 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 3, 2021 at 8:44 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday.
The prosecutors’ office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The deaths occurred in the north-central state of Hidalgo on Jan. 2. The suspect called his own father to tell him what he had done and the grandfather called police.
The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.
Prosecutors said the man had an argument with the boys’ mother and killed the kids “in order to cause her great pain.”
“Apparently in revenge against his wife, he killed his sons,” the office said in a statement.
The Associated Press
