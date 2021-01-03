Loading articles...

Police investigating drive-by shooting between 2 vehicles in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Police say they received several calls reporting “shots fired” in the area just before midnight Sunday.

Witnesses reported seeing people in two separate vehicles exchanging gunfire. Police found several shell casings in the area to confirm the shooting.

Officers have yet to identify any suspects or victims but are looking for a white SUV likely to have bullet holes that reportedly fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

