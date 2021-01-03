Loading articles...

Correction: Fruits of Labor-The Children story

In a story about child labour in the palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia that tied the oil to the supply chain of Girl Scout cookies, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two girls in a Michigan troop stopped selling S’mores more than a decade ago because of concerns about palm oil’s effects on the environment.

Though the two girls stopped selling Girl Scout cookies, S’mores were not introduced to the market until 2017.

