Loading articles...

Coronavirus public heath Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (Jan. 6)

Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE video interview on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

|||||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Retweeted @511Ontario: #Incident #EastGwillimbury #HWY404 Northbound at Woodbine Avenue - Right lane is blocked due to a knocked down light post.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:41 AM
All weather advisories have ended in southern Ontario. Light snow continues for the #GTA. High of 2 degrees. @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic
Latest Weather
Read more