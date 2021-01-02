Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
York Region begins distributing vaccines to long-term care homes
by News staff
Posted Jan 2, 2021 1:13 pm EST
York Region says they have begun the process of delivering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care homes.
The vaccine will be available to all those who wish to receive it and it is highly encouraged for those who are eligible.
They will not be sharing any specific dates and times for the safety and security of the vaccines and respect for the residents living in long-term care.
Family members of residents who can’t consent to the vaccine themselves will be contacted to obtain consent.
There are approximately 3,700 long-term care residents in 28 homes and staff will be administering the doses.
Once the vaccine has been distributed in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate care settings will be next to receive.
In York Region, 257 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 as of Jan. 2.
York is one of four areas participating in this initial pilot project to deliver the vaccine to long-term care.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji says “this is an exciting and hopeful step forward in our fight against COVID-19.”
