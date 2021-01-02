Loading articles...

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:00 a.m.

Ontario has set yet another single-day high for COVID-19 cases in the province. 

The 3,363 new diagnoses reported today is just slightly above the previous record of 3,328 logged on Thursday.

Ontario also recorded 2,476 new cases from New Year’s Day, when it did not release new data. 

The province recorded 95 new deaths in the two days since its last report. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

