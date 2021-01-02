Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said they were called after two men checked themselves into a local hospital suffering from unspecified wounds.

This lead investigators to Palacky Street, where police say they are focusing their investigation.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

