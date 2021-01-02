Loading articles...

Report: Talk show host Larry King in hospital with COVID-19

Larry King attends the Los Angeles Community College 2019 Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday.

Citing an unidentified person close to the family, CNN said the 87-year-old King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Hospital protocols have kept King’s family members from visiting him.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.

He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

