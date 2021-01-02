Loading articles...

RCMP say 4 dead in helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm EST

Four people have died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta, RCMP investigators said Saturday.

Police said the crash took place in Spirit River, Alta., a community about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French said the chopper, a Robinson R44, sent out an emergency signal on New Year’s Day.

“Our members attended, located the crash site in a farmer’s field and at that point in time located the four individuals in the helicopter and confirmed all four were deceased,” French said in a telephone interview.

He said RCMP officers have the scene secured and are waiting for investigators from Nav Canada and Occupational Health and Safety to arrive.

French said he believed the four victims had been identified and their next of kin were being notified.

He said he did not have any information about their identities, including ages, genders or home towns.

French also did not have any information about what may have caused the crash or the purpose of the flight.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Currently our members are holding and securing the scene.”

