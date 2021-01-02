Loading articles...

Police investigating after hazardous substance found in Scarborough park

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 7:47 am EST

Two-litre bottle containing a "hazardous" substance found at a park in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are investigating after hazardous substances were found in a public park in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the park near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Several two-litre plastic bottles containing a white substance were found.

The contents were combustible and considered hazardous. Police recommend not touching the bottles and if you do locate one, to call police immediately.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EB401 express / Bayview - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
All weather statements have ended for the #GTA. Feeling closer to -8 in #Toronto this morning when you factor in th…
Latest Weather
Read more